Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund Q4 2024 Review

Summary

  • For the final quarter of 2024, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -5.02%, outpacing the -8.34% result of the benchmark MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index (Net MA).
  • The portfolio's geographic positioning remained fairly consistent the past three months.
  • International equity-market earnings growth decelerated during 2024 and ended the year in negative territory.

Investment Approach

  • Fidelity® International Small Cap Opportunities Fund is a diversified international equity strategy with a small- to mid-cap growth orientation.
  • Our investment approach targets companies with multiyear structural growth prospects, high barriers to entry and attractive valuations based

Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. Fidelity’s strength comes from the scale of our diversified, market-leading financial services businesses that serve individuals, families, employers, wealth management firms, and institutions. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

