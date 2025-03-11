New Fortress Energy: Company Needs To Deliver On Near-Term Asset Sales - Hold

Henrik Alex
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • New Fortress Energy Inc. reported better-than-expected fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results. However, outperformance was solely the result of a large, one-time benefit.
  • During the quarter, the company completed a number of debt management transactions as well as a $400 million equity raise, which extended maturities and provided much-needed liquidity.
  • Management lowered Adjusted EBITDA expectations for 2025.
  • The company expects to complete $2 billion of asset sales until the end of Q2 and reduce debt obligations accordingly.
  • Should the company succeed in its efforts, I would expect NFE shares to rally. However, failure would likely result in the stock price dropping to new all-time lows amid renewed viability concerns. Reiterating “Hold” rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

LNG (Liquefied natural gas) tanker anchored in Gas terminal gas tanks for storage. Oil Crude Gas Tanker Ship. LPG at Tanker Bay Petroleum Chemical or Methane freighter export import transportation

Suphanat Khumsap

Note:

I have covered New Fortress Energy Inc. or “NFE” (NASDAQ:NFE) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, LNG-focused energy infrastructure player New Fortress Energy reported

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
19.79K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News