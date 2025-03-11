On August 29th, 2022, Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) as it is known today, was forged from Jacobs Engineering Group. Each shareholder received shares in the new New York Stock Exchange-listed Jacobs on a 1:1
Get Into Jacobs Solutions Before It Solves All Of Its Problems
Summary
- Jacobs Solutions has underperformed major indices but shows a positive trend, with an 8% return over 30 months and a 13.4% gain in the past 18 months.
- The company operates through Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities and PA Consulting, focusing on margin expansion and divesting non-core segments for a leaner structure.
- Jacobs' recent restructuring includes a significant stake in Amentum, despite a $145M loss affecting Q1 2025 GAAP net income, offering potential future gains.
- Despite mixed Q1 results, Jacobs' diversified revenue streams, strategic focus, and attractive entry point make it a compelling investment opportunity.
