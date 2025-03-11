Stellantis: Extended-Range Tech Envisions Profitable Path To Vehicle Electrification

Doron Levin
Summary

  • Stellantis introduced the Ramcharger 1500, a range-extended electric vehicle, to bridge the gap to pure electric vehicles and boost U.S. operations.
  • Ramcharger offers 690 miles of range and significant towing capacity, addressing range anxiety and performance concerns in the U.S. market.
  • Stellantis shares could shift from Hold to Buy with new leadership, improved financial disclosures, and successful new model introductions.
  • Investors should watch for Ramcharger sales, potential REEV technology expansion, and financial results reflecting a strong management transition.
If Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) and other legacy automakers were trying to bewilder consumers with the welter of hybrids, plug-in hybrids and pure battery-electric replacements for the old standby internal combustion engine – they succeeded.

Stellantis has added another mind-boggling variant: The

Doron Levin
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

