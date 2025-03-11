AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference March 11, 2025 8:40 AM ET

Jeff Stewart - Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Roopal Thakkar - EVP, Research & Development, Chief Scientific Officer

Scott Reents - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Rob Michael - Chief Executive Officer

David Risinger - Leerink Partners

David Risinger

All right. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our next session of the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. I wanted to thank members of AbbVie's leadership team for joining us this morning. Thanks so much for coming to Miami.

And so, just wanted to introduce that on stage. We have Jeff, Scott and Roopal from the executive leadership team. And I thought it would be great to have you, Jeff, start out on discussing the company's exceptional commercial execution. So, it's really stood out, obviously and reflected in the stock price. So, congrats on that execution.

And could you just comment on your key priorities looking out over the next couple of years? It seems like you have an opportunity to even lean in a little bit more because the magnitude of the Humira dollar sales declines annually are diminishing as it's declining from a smaller base?

Jeff Stewart

Sure. No, great question. So, we're really pleased with our setup. And obviously, we have really five big growth platforms. That's been the story and the way that we think about our therapeutic areas. And across those therapeutic areas, commercially, we're very much focused on the big brands or the engines that are going to drive our performance over the next couple of years. And they're highly differentiated assets, and we spend a lot of time thinking about the positioning, our investment strategies, how we're going to gain share, how do we think about leading the markets where we can.