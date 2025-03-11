Cameco: Long-Term Uranium Demand Fundamentals Are About More Than Just Data Centers
Summary
- Cameco's stock declined due to concerns over China's less energy-intensive AI, impacting the outlook for nuclear-powered data centers, as well as due to the broader market selloff.
- Despite recent bearish sentiment, the global economy needs more reliable, steady electricity that only nuclear power can provide.
- My long-term bullish thesis on uranium miners is based on multi-decade global energy trends and the necessity for stable energy sources.
