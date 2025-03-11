Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Liebowitz - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Bryant Kirkland - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to Douglas Elliman's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website located at investors.elliman.com for one year.

During this call, the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income or adjusted net loss will be used. These terms are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net loss are contained in the company's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Before the call begins, I would like to read a safe harbor statement. The statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks are described in more detail in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Michael S. Liebowitz.

Michael Liebowitz

Good morning and thank you for joining us. First, I am proud to report on the progress we have made since I was named Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman in October as we lead this storied company through an exciting new chapter. With me today on the call is Bryant Kirkland our Chief Financial Officer.