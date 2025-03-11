FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Tom Gelston - Investor Relations

Jason Few - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Bishop - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Mark Feasel - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dushyant Ailani - Jefferies

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Jeffrey Campbell - Seaport Research Partners

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Ryan Pfingst - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the FuelCell Energy First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Gelston. You may begin.

Tom Gelston

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

This morning, FuelCell Energy released our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and our earnings press release is available in the Investor Section of our website at www.fuelcellenergy.com. Consistent with our practice, in addition to this call and our earnings press release, we have posted a slide presentation on our website. This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on our website approximately two hours after we conclude the call.

Before we begin, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be provided with today will consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements express our expectations, beliefs, and intentions regarding the future and include, without limitation, statements with respect to our anticipated financial results, our plans and expectations regarding the