Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference - (Transcript)

Cindy Perettie - Executive Vice President and Global Head, Kite

Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners

Daina Graybosch

I think we'll get started. Hi, everyone. My name is Daina Graybosch. I'm a Senior Analyst here at Leerink Partners, covering largely immuno-oncology and also Gilead, which is broader than immuno-oncology. But today, I have the pleasure of talking, about cancer with Cindy, who's the Head of Kite. And thank you for joining us.

Thank you for the invite.

I appreciate the time.

Thank you.

Daina Graybosch

And we are going to jump right in. I'll also leave maybe about five minutes at the end if anybody in the audience has questions. So let's start with your BCMA CAR T, which Kite has partnered with Arcellx on. And I think there is multiple potentially differentiating attributes for anito-cel, the BCMA CAR T. And I wonder if which of those you think is going to be most impactful for commercialization as you look forward to a launch next year?

Cindy Perettie

Yes. So as a reminder, the data looks really compelling. We've got a 62%, complete response rate, which we know is going to deepen over time. We have a 97% overall response rate. And what we're seeing from an efficacy standpoint, both in the high risk population as well as, I'll call it, the general population with myeloma looks very similar. So high risk doesn't seem to have an impact on the efficacy. And from a safety perspective, we do see, differentiation as it relates to, we have for grade one and, I guess, no CRS events were at 86%. So majority of the patients at most get a fever. And then we're also seeing differentiation on the long-term neurotoxicities where we