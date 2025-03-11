Gold ETF Flows: February 2025

Summary

  • Global gold ETFs saw continued inflows during February as holdings across all regions grew.
  • The third consecutive monthly inflows lifted global gold ETFs’ total AUM and collective holdings by 4.1% and 3.1% respectively in the month.
  • Global gold trading volumes kept rising: OTC markets led the charge.

Stack gold bars as rise up stairs on yellow background.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

US leads multiyear record inflows

February in review

Global physically backed gold ETFs1 saw significant inflows in February totalling US$9.4bn, the strongest since March 2022 (Table 1).2 North American flows flipped positive following two consecutive

The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

