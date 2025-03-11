Everything in the tech industry moves quickly, and the social media space is no exception. For years, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has struggled with user growth amid Facebook/Instagram’s continued dominance, added on top of TikTok’s sudden surge in popularity. Now, amid a potential U.S. recession
Snap Needs To Stop Focusing On Advertisers, And Pivot Instead To Winning Back Users
Summary
- Shares of Snap have dropped sharply so far in FY25, with further losses ahead, as user growth in developed markets slows to near-zero.
- The company's focus on advertiser targeting over user growth is evident, risking long-term revenue as user engagement weakens.
- The stock trades at significantly richer bottom-line multiples relative to more stable industry leaders like Meta.
- With neither a compelling valuation nor safe fundamentals, Snap is a clear sell.
