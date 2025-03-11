JETS: Time To Take Profits And Sell Airlines (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 11, 2025 3:34 PM ETU.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), , , ,
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Delta Air Lines' stock dropped due to the weak domestic market, highlighting airline stocks' volatility and ongoing industry disruptions.
  • The U.S. Global Jets ETF, despite outperforming recently, faces new pressures from tariffs, supply chain issues, and inflation.
  • Airlines must rationalize costs amid softer consumer confidence and GDP growth uncertainty, making it a good time to sell.
  • Locking in gains on JETS now offers a market-outperforming return; revisiting post-uncertainty may present future opportunities.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Aerial view of an airport.

zeynep boğoçlu

Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) slumped on the 10th of March after the company reduced its guidance for the first quarter. Softness in the domestic market is the driver of the downward revision. I

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.01K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JETS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JETS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JETS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News