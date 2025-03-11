Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference March 11, 2025 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Barry - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Kraft

Okay. Thanks for joining us. I'm Bryan Kraft from Deutsche Bank, and happy to introduce Tom Barry, the CFO of SiriusXM. Welcome, Tom.

Tom Barry

Thanks, Bryan. Excited to be here. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bryan Kraft

Maybe to start off with some high-level topics, so there are a number of changes happening simultaneously across the company. They started last year, and really still being absorbed into the business now, with the aim of better positioning the company for longer-term success. So maybe you could just start off, by walking through these changes, and your other priorities for 2025?

Tom Barry

Great. Thanks, Bryan. So just to touch on, we came out with an announcement on December 10 that, we are going to reprioritize the business. And so in the announcement that Jennifer made, we talked about we're going to focus on sustainable growth, and that we are going to focus on a lot of the areas that, we're in car and in vehicles. So when you look at it, we're looking at sustainable growth, we're looking at engagement across the business, and we're looking at cost optimization.

So if I dig deeper into those, each one of them, we have more focused priorities. So for example, on the - on sustainable growth, which - and sustainable growth, which we were talking about, is not only the in-car, it's used cars, it's new cars, but also the growth on the ad sales side. So looking at the in-car and the subscriber growth, we have a few initiatives, which we'll talk about as we go along.