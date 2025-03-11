In his famous 1997 annual letter, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos promised shareholders that “when forced to choose between optimizing the appearance of our GAAP accounting and maximizing the present value of future cash flows, we'll
Amazon: Growth Scare Presents An Opportunity
Summary
- Amazon's main markets of online retail and cloud computing are by no means saturated and can support decent revenue growth for years to come.
- Automation in fulfillment centers and more high-margin Advertising revenue can increase North America and International segment margins, as can the faster growth of AWS.
- Management has historically focused on operating cash flows as a performance metric. The stock trades at a P/OCF below 20x, a valuation level which has produced very good returns historically.
- My fair value is around $260, providing a 25% margin of safety, enough for a buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.