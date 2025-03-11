KLA Corporation (KLAC) CEO Rick Wallace presents at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference March 11, 2025 10:40 AM ET

Rick Wallace - CEO

Bren Higgins - CFO

C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

C.J. Muse

We better get started. My name is C.J. Muse with Cantor covering semiconductor, semiconductor equipment. Thank you all for coming. I have the honor to introduce to KLA. I always think about KLA Tencor, but KLA team. Rick Wallace, CEO, Bren Higgins, CFO. Welcome, gentlemen.

Rick Wallace

Thanks, C.J., for having us.

Q - C.J. Muse

So I have a number of questions, but I figured I would start with the all-important -- where are we in the cycle? And most management teams talked about kind of a mid-single-digit number for 2025. And my sense is everyone thinks they're going to beat that. And therefore, are we not in maybe kind of 5% to 10% kind of world for the year, which considering where expectations were three, six months ago, that's a real kind of positive surprise. So I guess just first question, do you kind of agree with that assessment and what’s your early thoughts on 2026?

Rick Wallace

I'll let Bren take that one.

Bren Higgins

Yeah. So, 2024 was a good finish for the company, where WFE levels were about $95 billion company. So it's up somewhere in the mid-single-digit, company was up about 12%. So we had a nice relative performance last year and had a record revenue number, too, for the company, which I think under the circumstances with some of the moving parts we had related to China was a pretty good outcome. You're right. Our view on 2025 is more or less a mid-single-digit type year for the industry, which takes WFE levels up between $100 billion and $105 billion. And look, we'll see how that plays through. Certainly, for KLA, a return to growth at the