The sell-off is indeed painful, but I suggest you make the best out of it, which is why I'm upgrading Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a strong buy. Monday's market crash was the worst since 2022, with the S&P
Eve Ate The Apple, And I'm Biting: Upgrading Apple To A Strong Buy
Summary
- I'm upgrading Apple Inc. to a strong buy and think the stock is attractive at current levels. Apple is down over 10.6% year-to-date.
- The way I see it, Apple is a bargain at current levels, with the bulk of the negatives priced in already.
- I think Apple's ecosystem remains robust despite challenges like competition in China, higher operating expenses, and delayed innovations, with promising future developments like the foldable iPhone.
- Upcoming software overhauls for iPhone, iPad, and Mac aim to reignite sales growth, which reinforces my mid- to long-term optimism for Apple's bright future.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Apple and why I think AAPL stock will be an outperformer in 2H FY 2025.
