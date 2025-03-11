Within the last few weeks, the S&P 500 has fallen about 6%, and VIX levels have risen above 25. A fund that aims to lower volatility in its holdings while generating income from selling call options, such as the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (
SPYI Vs. JEPI: One Of These ETFs Is Highly Overrated
Summary
- JEPI offers lower share price volatility but has highly variable and tax-inefficient distributions, making it less ideal for consistent income needs.
- SPYI provides more stable, higher monthly distributions with tax benefits, offering better long-term returns and downside protection for income investors.
- Lower share price volatility is only realized if you sell JEPI at the right time, and it does not guarantee protection from market crashes.
- Market corrections are opportunities to increase income streams with SPYI, which I rate a Strong Buy for its reliable, higher income.
