Zillow Group: Market-Leading Position Is A Double-Edged Sword
- Zillow Group experienced significant volatility, entering and exiting the iBuying market between 2019 and 2021, resulting in substantial write-downs.
- The company now focuses on a simpler business model, similar to Booking.com, acting as a comparison tool that offers other services that make them money.
- Zillow benefits from their industry-leading monthly active users as they offer ad features to real estate agents, as well as offering home loans.
- Their market leading position could serve them well if they can hold on to it, but also leaves them vulnerable since they compete in a low moat business.
