PBDC On The Chopping Block: The BDC Bonds Are Still Better

Mar. 11, 2025 6:09 PM ETPutnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC)PBDC
Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • The PBDC ETF is scrutinized for its holdings in the BDC sector, with a focus on risk-adjusted returns compared to BDC bonds.
  • Despite a recent sector sell-off, BDC common equity remains overvalued, making BDC baby bonds a safer investment with better returns.
  • BDC baby bonds, with an expected leveraged return of 10.35%, outperform PBDC's 9.24% return.
  • We recommend BDC baby bonds over common equity due to lower risk and higher returns, avoiding overvalued BDC stocks.

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg

In today's article, we will introduce you to the Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) and its holdings in the BDC sector and compare it with our BDC bond picks. There was a recent sell-off in the sector, which

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.08K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GAINZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBDC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PBDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News