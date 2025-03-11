Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) CEO Bob Jordan presents at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference March 11, 2025 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Jordan - President & CEO

Lauren Woods - CIO

Andrew Watterson - COO

Tom Doxey - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Mark Streeter - JPMorgan

Jamie Baker

So, thanks, everybody. We'll keep on schedule with Southwest Airlines. So I had a very bad sleep last night. I woke up by -- I stayed in a hotel in the hotel in this city, woke up around 2, and I was like, yes, I'm really excited to see Tom, new role, and I was like, man, maybe I'll ask him about fuel hedging because he never worked -- to the best of my knowledge, never worked for an airline that had fuel hedging, and I was like, yes, that would be a good question. Then I see the release. And I was like, well, if layoffs, if that represents sort of the unthinkable as some have described it, maybe we should revisit some of the other unthinkables like charging for bag. No. I saw the release this morning. So I'm going to use this time to figure out some questions to ask because those were two of them that are gone. So in any event, Bob Jordan, who is going to take over the cockpit here, Andrew Watterson and reintroducing Tom Doxey. A lot of people here probably have met you in the background. And I don't know if we have to start out with some safe harbor statistics, but I'll leave that to you. Thanks, Bob. It's good to see you.

Tom Doxey

Thank you. Thank you all for being here. And what I took out of that introduction, Jamie, was that you were only happy to see Tom. But no, before we start, yeah, Lauren, you've got some disclosures.