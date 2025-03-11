Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference March 11, 2025 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Bettinger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

C.J. Muse - Cantor

C.J. Muse

Alright. Well, good morning, Stella. My name is CJ Muse with Cantor. I cover semiconductor, semiconductor equipment space. Very pleased, to host Lam Research. And this morning, we have Doug Bettinger, CFO. Thank you for coming, Doug.

Doug Bettinger

CJ, thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

C.J. Muse

So, I think Doug has, initial statement, to make, and then we can push.

Doug Bettinger

I always need to start with my safe harbor to keep the attorneys happy, so, permit me. Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward looking statements can be found in the risk factor section disclosed in our public filings for the SEC, including our 10-K and 10-Q.

By the way, I don't plan to tell you anything new today. So if you're looking for some new forward looking statements, I'm going probably disappoint you. But, yeah everybody's getting up and leaving the room now. But anyway.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - C.J. Muse

I'm planning to ask.

Doug Bettinger

You could ask, but you won't get me to say that they do, CJ. This is a game we play with each other.

C.J. Muse

Yes. So, Doug, your favorite question, I figured I'd start there and then we could get really to the meat of the Q&A. But where are we in the cycle? And so I know this is your favorite ask. Most management teams talked about it up 5% WFE for 25% and everyone taking share, which means we're probably growing 5% to 10% when all is said and