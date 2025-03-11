Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Our MD&A and financial statements are available on our website at edrsilver.com.

On today's call, we have Dan Dickson, Endeavour Silver's Chief Executive Officer; Elizabeth Senez, our Chief Financial Officer; and Don Gray, Endeavour's Chief Operating Officer. Following Dan's formal remarks, we'll open the call for questions. And now over to Dan.

Dan Dickson

Thank you, Allison, and welcome everyone. As we commence this year's earnings call, it's important to acknowledge the dynamic landscape that shaped the mining sector in 2024. Gold prices surged 27%, closing the year at $2,624 per ounce, the largest annual rise since 2010. Gold hit a record of $2,786 per ounce in October and surpassed $2,900 earlier this year due to the global tensions, economic slowdown fears and concerns over U.S. trade policies.

Silver often mirrors gold movement, and we expect this correlation to continue. Silver's rise has been driven by industrial demand and supply constraints. The global shift to electrification, renewable energy and electric vehicles is