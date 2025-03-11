This morning's release of small business sentiment from the NFIB showed another month-over-month decline in the headline Optimism Index. The politically sensitive survey has shown that the headline index has managed to remain well above pre-Election levels, though the past
Big Swings For Small Business
Summary
- This morning's release of small business sentiment from the NFIB showed another month-over-month decline in the headline Optimism Index.
- The survey has shown small businesses to be more optimistic when Republicans are in power whereas sentiment has been weaker when Democrats are in power.
- While 'actual changes to capex' was flat on the month, credit availability rose another point to continue its massive improvement from the past few months.
