Extremes Go Both Ways; It's Called Mean Reversion
Summary
- The downdraft to date is Apple -15%, Microsoft -19%, Nvidia -27%, Amazon -20%, Meta -19.6%, and Alphabet -20%.
- So far, the group still accounts for an oversized 28.9% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, and there’s a lot of downside room before prices retest the late 2022 cycle low.
- The U.S. dollar index has also round-tripped, with the DXY index returning to the same level as before Trump’s election.
