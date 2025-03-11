Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Wolfe Research FinTech Forum (Transcript)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Wolfe Research FinTech Forum March 11, 2025 3:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob O’Hare - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research LLC

Darrin Peller

Okay. All right, guys. Want we kick in and startup with Affirm. So first of all thank you guys all for being with us again this afternoon on Day 1 of the Wolfe FinTech Forum. We’re really happy to have Affirm with us to fascinating story that we’ve been watching really -- pretty closely, actually. We don’t formally cover it right now, but we’re certainly watching closely and it’s been extremely impressive what you’ve been able to accomplish.

We have Rob with us, the CFO of the company who’s really been the CFO for roughly six months, but with the company as we just said, for 4.5 years now, right?

Rob O’Hare

Yes. That’s right.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darrin Peller

So maybe just let’s jump in there. I mean, there’s a lot to talk about. Start with the latest views on what you’re most proud of in terms of what Affirm has been accomplishing over the last let’s call it the last year. I mean, it’s been a big, big even transformation even in that limited amount of time. So maybe rewind for 12-months and catch us up.

Rob O’Hare

Great. Thanks, Darrin. Thanks for having me. Yeah. I think when we look at the last 12-months, if we look at calendar 2024, I mean, we’re really proud of a couple of things. We’ve scaled the business really nicely. We did over $31 billion of GMV in that 12-month period. In our December quarter, we reported results that showed accelerating GMV growth. We grew over 35% on the GMV line.

We grew over 45% on the revenue