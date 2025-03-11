HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares dropped around 7% the trading day after the company reported results for Q1 and FY 2025: Revenue was slightly ahead of expectations, while EPS came in lower than what analysts have projected. Looking at the market reaction, however, I don't
HP: Still In Hibernation
Summary
- HPQ shares dropped 7% post Q1 FY 2025 results due to weaker-than-expected Q2 EPS guidance and flat revenue and EPS growth projections.
- Management's Q2 EPS guidance of $0.75–$0.85 fell short of consensus, raising concerns over HP's ability to reaccelerate growth amid market challenges.
- Despite cost-saving initiatives, investors should be prepared that mounting component expenses and the ongoing risk of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports continue to tighten margin.
- Based on my valuation framework—which uses consensus estimates through 2027—HP shares currently trade at roughly a 24% discount to fair value.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.