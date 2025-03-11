CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Maas - IR

Clint Stinchcomb - CEO

Brady Hayden - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Sholl - Barrington Research

Laura Martin - Needham

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Krista and I will be your conference operator today. I'd like to welcome everyone to the CuriosityStream Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this -- that today's call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Brett Maas with CuriosityStream’s Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Brett Maas

Thank you, and welcome to CuriosityStream’s discussion of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Leading the discussion today are Clint Stinchcomb, CuriosityStream’s Chief Executive Officer, and Brady Hayden, CuriosityStream’s Chief Financial Officer. Following management’s prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.

But first, I'll review the safe harbor statement. During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but rather are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements. Please be aware that any forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views only and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements nor to make additional forward-looking statements in the future. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings available on the SEC website and on our Investor Relations website as well as the risks and other important