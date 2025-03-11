Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference March 11, 2025 12:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Jacobs - CEO

Ruxandra Draghia - Head of R&D

Jim Kelly - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dave Risinger - SVB Leerink

Dave Risinger

All righty, well thank you everybody for joining and for those of you who don't know me, my name is Dave Risinger and I'm very much pleased to welcome a number of members of the Novavax senior leadership team to be with us here today. Thank you for making the trip to Miami.

John Jacobs

Our pleasure.

Dave Risinger

Much appreciated. To my immediate left is John Jacobs, the company's CEO; Ruxandra Draghia, who is, I guess your formal title is Head of R&D, but maybe it's more scientific or technical than that. Did I get that correct?

Ruxandra Draghia

Yes, I had the pleasure of joining Novavax to Head the R&D activities.

Dave Risinger

Excellent, excellent. And then obviously, Jim Kelly, who is the company's CFO. So thank you for joining us. So I thought it would be great to have you kick off, John, with your vision for the company and where you're taking Novavax.

John Jacobs

Look, we envision a future Novavax where our technology is amplified to impact billions around the world and really transform health care through our vaccine technology platform, David. The last two years has been focused on really cleaning up our P&L, building a good cash runway, and beginning to really frame the monetization of our technology and the broadening of its utility throughout the industry. It's very exciting.

And so we've achieved that so far. And now we enter 2025 in a new chapter for the company's history under a new strategy for growth. And rather than trying to market one product