Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2025

Company Participants

Ronnie Morris - CEO

David Miller - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maj Soueidan - GeoInvesting

George Marema - Pareto Ventures

Ronnie Morris

Good afternoon. I am Ronnie Morris of Champions Oncology. Joining me today is David Miller, our Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us for our quarterly earnings call. Before I begin, I'll remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements during today's call and that actual results could differ materially from what is described in those statements. Additional information on factors that could cause results to differ is available on our Forms 10-Q and Form 10-K. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures that may be discussed during the call to GAAP financial measures is available in the earnings release. Q3 marked a transformative quarter for Champions Oncology, underscored by our record revenue of $17 million and the successful closure of our inaugural data deal. Our core services business remains at the forefront, driven by our industry leading PDX bank and its precisely characterized multiomic data, which has become the foundation for the pharmacology studies that have been used broadly by the biopharma industry. Throughout the year, we have dedicated ourselves to strengthening our teams and refining our processes, resulting in enhanced quality, increased efficiency and scalability, which in turn have led to improved cost management and profitability. As we look ahead, we maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for a rebound in our industry sector with customers beginning to expand their R&D budgets and a slight recovery in the capital raising environment for biotech industry.