Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nichol Ochsner - VP, IR and Corporate Communications

Neil McFarlane - President and CEO

LaDuane Clifton - CFO

Joshua Schafer - Chief Commercial Officer and EVP, Business Development

Adrian Quartel - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kristen Kluska - Cantor

Jason Butler - Citizens JMP

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord

Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright

Samantha Corwin - William Blair

Eddie Hickman - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Zevra's Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company's website later today. The host for today's call is Nichol Ochsner, Zevra's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Nichol Ochsner

Thank you, and welcome to those who are joining us. Today, we will provide an overview of our accomplishments in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, followed by a review of financial results. I encourage you to read our financial results news release, which we distributed this afternoon, and is available in the Investors section of our website.

Before we begin, please note that certain information shared today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by any forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Zevra's business.

Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may lead to actual results differing materially from projections made. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the cautionary statements contained in the Risk Factors section in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, our annual report on Form 10-K and