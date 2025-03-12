Korn Ferry (KFY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Burnison - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Rozek - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President Chief Corporate Officer

Conference Call Participants

Trevor Romeo - William Blair

Keen Fai Tong - Goldman Sachs

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird

Tyler Barishaw - Truist Securities

Karandeep Singhania - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Korn Ferry Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes. We have also made available in the Investor Relations section of our website at kornferry.com, a copy of the financial presentation that we will be reviewing with you today.

Before I turn the call over to your host, Mr. Gary Burnison, let me first read a cautionary statement to investors. Certain statements made in the call today, such as those relating to future performance, plans and goals, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Although the company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, which are beyond the company's control.

Additional information concerning such risks and uncertainties can be found in the release relating to this presentation and in the periodic and other reports filed by the company with the SEC, including the company's annual report for fiscal year 2024 and the company's soon to be filed quarterly