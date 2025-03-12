FS KKR Capital: Too Early To Buy, Selected BDC Bonds Offer Higher Return With Lower Risk

Mar. 11, 2025 10:40 PM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)FSK2 Comments
Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • We analyzed 75 OTC bonds and 33 Baby bonds in the BDC sector, focusing on yields, ratings, and credit quality to identify investment opportunities.
  • Benchmark BDC bonds like ARCC and MAIN have tight spreads, while many Baby bonds trade below par, offering attractive yields and credit scores.
  • FSK's expected ROE is around 9%, but a leveraged portfolio of BDC baby bonds, like GAINZ, can yield approximately 10%, presenting a better risk-adjusted investment.
  • Carefully selected BDC bonds offer superior risk-adjusted returns compared to common equity, which appears overvalued despite recent price drops.

Girl flying with blue and red balloons

Klaus Vedfelt

With this article, we want to compare BDC common stocks to their own bonds. In investing, there is always a choice between alternatives. For the comparison, we have chosen one particular BDC. FS KKR Capital Corp (

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.09K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GAINZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSK Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News