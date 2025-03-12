The indicators we follow continue to suggest that this two-year bull market in gold is ending. A price and/or time correction should now follow. Because of this, we expect very little price gain over the next year and a half.
GLD Is Headed For A Measurable Correction
Summary
- Indicators suggest the two-year bull market in gold is ending, with minimal price gains expected over the next 18 months.
- The price has reached rational expectations, touching the upper trend line, signaling the end of the third wave and an upcoming corrective wave.
- Sentiment indicators, including the Hulbert survey and GLD's puts to calls ratio, support the forecast of a lengthy price correction.
- We forecast a back-and-forth correction, taking gold prices back to $2,450, potentially lasting a year, as indicated by the dashed blue lines in the chart.
