Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Forgy - President & CEO

Samuel Bush - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Saga Communications Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and we will – excuse me.

And it is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Chris Forgy. The floor is yours.

Christopher Forgy

Thank you, John. Good morning, and thank you to everyone who's taken time to join the Saga's Q4 and year end 2024 earnings call. We appreciate your continued interest, your questions, your suggestions and your support of Saga Communications, what we believe is the best media company on the planet.

We have a lot to cover today, but first, I'd really like to thank those who have been so instrumental in the transformational change Saga has been going through and continues to go through over the past two years. Our corporate team, our Saga Board of Directors, our carefully chosen third-party partners, our shareholders, our leadership teams in each of Saga's 28 markets.

Our Saga Media advisers are nearly 800 Saga employees all over the country who make this engine go and to our customers, those who trust us with their advertising dollars to bring about outcomes. After all, money does come from customers doesn't it? Transformational change is really not easy.

We're in the midst of it. It takes time, resources, people, training, commitment and a very strong belief in what you're building will be successful. And we do, we chose this passive transformational change, both out of necessity and because we believe we have identified a local digital advertising market right for disruption.

We