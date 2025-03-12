Shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing about 30% of their value as investors have grown impatient with the pace of its business transformation efforts. Macy’s also declined a pursuit by buyers to
Macy's: Attractive Even With Mixed Guidance
- Macy's shares have underperformed, losing 30% over the past year, but modernization efforts show promise, particularly in the first 50 updated stores.
- Despite declining revenue, Macy's beat earnings expectations due to gains on asset sales, though overall sales and margins have been pressured.
- The company plans to close 150 underperforming stores by next year, focusing on modernizing remaining locations and investing in Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.
- With a solid balance sheet and a 5.2% dividend yield, Macy's offers over 20% upside, making it a buy despite macroeconomic headwinds.
