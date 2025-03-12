Fidelity Select Energy Portfolio Q4 2024 Review

Summary

  • The energy sector returned -0.32% for the fourth quarter, as measured by the MSCI U.S. IMI Energy 25/50 Index, unperforming the 2.41% gain of the broad-based S&P 500® index.
  • Among the larger industries within the MSCI sector index, oil & gas storage & transportation, which represented about 15% of the sector index, gained 18%.
  • As of year-end, we expect oil prices to remain conducive to energy companies' corporate profitability – likely in the $70 to $90 per barrel range − barring any major changes in the environment, such as a global recession.

Investment Approach

  • Fidelity® Select Energy Portfolio is a sector-based, equity-focused strategy that seeks to outperform its benchmark through active management.
  • We believe stocks can become mispriced relative to intrinsic value for a variety of reasons, including cyclically depressed earnings

