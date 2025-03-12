Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - February 2025

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace amounted to EUR 70.3 billion in February, the platform’s third best-performing month on record.
  • In February, European equity- and fixed income-based products continued last month’s overall net buying.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in February reached USD 68.5 billion.
  • As a percentage of total notional value, US equities accounted for 65% and fixed income for 30%, with the remainder comprising commodity and specialty ETFs.

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace amounted to EUR 70.3 billion in February, the

