A combination of slower demand growth and reduced optimism about the future has led companies worldwide to reduce their headcounts for the first time in three months in February, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's Purchasing Managers' Index surveys. Job losses
Global Employment Falls, Developed World Job Losses Highest Since July 2020
Summary
- Job losses are concentrated in the developed world, where payrolls have been cut to the greatest extent since the pandemic downturn in 2020.
- The headline JPMorgan Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index Output Index has fallen to 51.5 in February from 51.8 in January, reaching its lowest since December 2023.
- While emerging market employment has risen at the fastest rate in seven months, developed world jobs have been cut at a pace not seen since July 2020.
- Employment trends have worsened across major developed economies in February, although Japan's rate of job creation has merely cooled.
