GDS Holdings: Capped International Expansion Due To High Financial Leverage
Summary
- GDS Holdings Limited has seen a 600% stock appreciation due to its data center developments in China, but it remains unprofitable with a $600 million loss in 2024.
- Despite revenue growth and improved margins, GDS's high debt levels and significant interest expenses hinder profitability, leading to a sell rating.
- The company's aggressive expansion in China and Southeast Asia is funded by increasing debt, raising concerns about future financial stability and potential shareholder dilution.
- Shares are overvalued, trading at exorbitant multiples, and are expected to correct significantly if upcoming financial reports do not show positive bottom-line results.
