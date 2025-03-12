March 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook

Summary

  • We are neutral on the stock market in the short term with an S&P 500 Index target of 6,000 as earnings season is over and there is a high level of uncertainty related to tariffs and details of the tax bill.
  • We remain bullish on bonds despite the recent sharp selloff of 10-year treasuries in response to a hawkish Fed, and expect the 10-year to move into the 3.5%-4.0% range by the end of 2025.
  • We expect that there will be 5-10% tariffs put on most imports to the US. We believe that this is bullish for the stock market.
  • We are lowering our 2025 target range on oil from $70-$90 to $60-$80.

Top Headlines from Commentary and Economic Outlook

  • The US economic growth is decelerating rapidly with growth likely to drop from over 3% into the 1-2% range as the effects of the Fed's ultra-tight monetary policy impacts the residential and commercial

Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.

