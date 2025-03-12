Apple: How Trump's Tariffs, New Macs, And iPads Affect Our Price Target
Summary
- Apple's share price remains in the red due to fears of tariffs impacting its bottom line, despite new Mac and iPad launches.
- While the new iPads only offer minor improvements, AAPL may be strategising to migrate budget iPad users to the slightly more expensive iPad Air to increase their average selling price.
- We've upgraded revenue estimates slightly, but have downgraded our price target to account for the wider impact of tariffs through to FY28.
