We’ve seen a big change in market performance thus far in 2025. The MSCI USA Index, which returned 23.4% last year, has gained just 1.22% so far this year.1 Conversely, European indexes have seen
European Stock Markets Surge As U.S. Stock Market Sags
Summary
- Plans to increase defense and infrastructure spending offer compelling economic benefits for Germany’s lagging manufacturing sector.
- The US seems to be dramatically reducing spending through its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort.
- The Atlanta Fed GDPNow indicator is showing an alarming pullback in US economic growth for the first quarter, now expected to be -2.8%.
