I have been managing friends and family portfolio for the last 7 years, mostly being a disciple of the value investing school. More recently, I have shifted more towards special situation investing, mostly due to my current employment as an analyst in a small/mid-cap focused event-driven fund. Given the focus on special situations, I have gravitated more towards being a generalist, but I have definitely learned to pick my spots and not get involved with overly complicated setups or businesses. Mostly focusing on parts of the market that are overlooked by investors, whether due to liquidity, size, or particular unloved structures like MLPs. Barring a few exceptions, I intend to share both event-driven and off-beaten deep value stocks in the small-cap space with the Seeking Alpha community. I have a bachelor's degree in Economics and I am about to graduate with master's degree in Finance. For the last 3 years, I have been working in a European special situations-focused fund as an equity analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.