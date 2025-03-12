After 16 months trading at a significant premium to Net Asset Value, the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (OTCQX:BCHG) is quickly approaching NAV. As of market close on March 10th, BCHG shares command less than a 6% premium to the net
BCHG: NAV Rate Premium Full Circle
Summary
- Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust is now trading at less than a 6% premium to NAV, down from a 43% premium in January.
- Historically, I've advised buying Bitcoin Cash directly rather than paying high premiums for BCHG.
- Though we're now 12 months from the start of private placements, BCHG lockup expiration is far from over. I suspect we could even see a return to NAV discount.
- Perhaps making matters more complicated is that Bitcoin Cash usage is down. Given the network's elevated NVT ratio, the coin's price could fall substantially if the crypto correction continues.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, LTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.