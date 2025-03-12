When investors buy a single stock, they are usually investing in a specific company. Whether that firm sells products or services, there usually is a very clear business model. Prior to the pandemic, Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), formerly known as
Strategy: Preferred Offering Has Potential Problem
Summary
- Strategy has pivoted from software analytics to Bitcoin investment, significantly increasing its holdings through equity and debt raises.
- The company announced a plan to sell up to $21 billion of preferred stock, which raises concerns about its ability to cover dividend payments.
- MSTR's valuation appears high, with its market cap exceeding the value of its Bitcoin holdings and software business.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, they should do their own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.