BBVA: Not Done Rewarding Shareholders Yet

Mark Dockray
1.72K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Shares of Spain's BBVA have delivered an exceptional return in recent years, as its previously struggling domestic business is now recording strong profits.
  • Falling interest rates likely mark the peak for the Spanish business, but management actions and a return to solid volume growth will keep earnings resilient.
  • BBVA still trades for a single-digit forward P/E, and this can support double-digit annualized returns from here.

BBVA bank offices

MarioGuti/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Whilst European financials have been a great trade in recent years, few have matched the performance of Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA), or BBVA for short.

BBVA has always offered investors nice

This article was written by

Mark Dockray
1.72K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBVA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BBVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBVA
--
BBVXF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News