Stellantis: Best Among The Worst, Holding For A Turnaround
Summary
- Stellantis remains a HOLD due to its low valuation and strong balance sheet, despite ongoing management and shareholder conflicts stalling a turnaround.
- Q4 results show negative net income and cash flow, highlighting Stellantis' "autopilot mode" and lack of a clear turnaround plan.
- I still find value in its $36B cash and 4.4 P/E, a bargain among peers, though $15B in cash burn over six quarters raises concerns.
- I think a sharp CEO could pull a Fiat-Chrysler repeat, potentially finding synergies with struggling carmakers.
- I’m ultimately still cautious — cash bleed, uncertainty regarding a new CEO, and recession risks loom; I do not see STLA as a buy without a solid plan and leader in place.
