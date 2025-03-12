Georgijevic

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) nears purchase of AdHawk as part of headset, smart glasses strategy: report. (00:22) Palantir (PLTR) teases upcoming March 13 announcement on X. (00:58) McDonald's (MCD) wants to speed up new menu offerings - report. (01:56)

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) is reportedly nearing a deal to purchase AdHawk Microsystems.

According to Bloomberg, this could help bolster its re-entry into the smart glasses or augmented reality headset market.

AdHawk is a startup based in Canada that specializes in producing eye-tracking technology, which is crucial in developing augmented and virtual reality headsets. The report said Google intends to buy the company for $115M, with an agreement completed possibly as early as this week.

If the deal is completed, AdHawk would join Google's Android XR team.

Google pioneered the smart glasses market when it introduced Google Glass in 2013. However, they only stayed in production for about two years due to privacy concerns and other issues.

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) posted a 15-second teaser on X which points to some type of significant announcement on Thursday, March 13.

The teaser starts with a series of symbols around the number 6. The symbols include the Palantir logo, a four-pointed star, its AIP logo and an hourglass. It then transitions to a clock starting at five and is headed towards an encircled six. It features images of a sunrise or sunset, another of possibly a rising or setting planet, and what appears to be a view of traveling at light speed through space.

One commenter said the six could be a reference to Palantir holding a sixth AIPCon. Last September, Palantir held its fifth AIPCon, which was livestreamed. It featured multiple companies and agencies presenting work they were doing with Palantir's artificial intelligence software platform.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is working on increasing traffic by speeding up the process from R&D to implementation with a new management team.

According to The Wall Street Journal, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski’s new strategy for “greater nimbleness” in the innovation process includes the appointment of Jill McDonald as the burger chain’s first chief restaurant experience officer, and Charlie Newberger to lead the company’s beverages and desserts business.

McDonald, currently head of the company’s European, Canadian, and Australian operations, will oversee innovation and technology improvements through the eyes of a restaurant general manager.

The fast food giant has been dealing with shifting consumer tastes and rising costs that have inflated the price of a cheeseburger by 55% in just 3 years. U.S. same-store sales were down 1.4% in Q4 from +4.3% in the year prior.

Shares were down for a second day on Tuesday, for a two-day total loss of 4.5%.

