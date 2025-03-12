CCD: Technology Exposure And Premium Valuation Problematic

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(30min)

Summary

  • The Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund offers high current income and inflation protection by investing in convertible and fixed-income securities, yielding 10.87%.
  • Despite its high yield, the fund's recent performance has been disappointing, largely due to its significant exposure to the underperforming technology sector.
  • The fund's allocation to corporate bonds has increased slightly over the past few months, which is a smart decision, but it remains very heavily exposed to convertibles.
  • The fund's leverage is relatively high at 36.27%, which amplifies both gains and losses, adding to its risk profile.
  • Currently trading at a 22.94% premium to NAV, the fund appears expensive compared to its peers and historical averages, making it hard to justify its valuation.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Bear walking on city street, New York, New York, United States

John M Lund Photography Inc

The Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) is an interesting closed-end fund that investors can purchase as a method of earning a very high level of current income from their assets without having to sacrifice the inflation

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.52K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CCD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News