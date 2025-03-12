The Checklist That Will Decide The Fate Of The Market

Zooming in

It was only three weeks ago that the S&P 500 (SP500) hit an all-time high, but investors taking a look at their portfolios are seeing some different numbers today. The benchmark index fell into correction territory on Tuesday, registering a decline of 10% in the span of less than a month. While the S&P 500 trimmed some of the losses to end yesterday's session out of the correction zone, big questions are still swirling over what lies ahead.



Snapshot: Here's a 10-point checklist that will determine the market's future trajectory. If more Xs or question marks turn into checks, things may go up as fast as they came down. If uncertainty reigns supreme, expect more volatility ahead, while additional pain can be in store if more Xs make their way onto the list.



Growth and recession fears ❌

Unpredictable trade policy ❌

Cuts to government spending ❌

Lower interest rates ❔

Lower inflation ❔

Looser regulation ❔

Tax cuts ❔

Earnings and investment ✅

Consumer spending ✅

Low unemployment ✅



Investors can keep up to date by staying on top of the latest headlines and economic prints, like the CPI report, which is scheduled to be released today at 8:30 ET. It's also important to note that the checklist contains some paradoxes, like government spending. Short-term impacts boost business and GDP, which are a net positive for the market, though factors like an unsustainable national debt are not as measurable, and might be just as important for the longer term.



Thought bubble: The Trump administration is attempting to engineer a long-term structural change to the U.S. economy. The reality of that goal is hotly debated, but it is no doubt taking a toll on the short-term animal spirits that enveloped the market since November. "Markets are going to go up and they're going to go down, but you know what? We have to rebuild our country," President Trump told reporters before a Business Roundtable meeting on Tuesday. "When it comes to the stock market, the numbers that we see today, and the numbers that we saw yesterday, and the numbers we will see tomorrow - are a snapshot in a moment of time," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added during a briefing. "We are in a period of economic transition... to a Golden Age of American manufacturing."